Mortimer’s to see new ownership

Mortimer’s may continue its run at Franklin & Lyndale, thanks to the owners of Nightingale, Jasha Johnston and Carrie McCabe-Johnston.

CPM Development is proposing to build a six-story apartment project next to the bar.

Jasha said two other development groups had looked at the property and expected to demolish the bar, given the expensive real estate.

“They thought they had to tear it down. They thought it was the only way financially it would make sense,” he said.

Jasha and Carrie lobbied to take over ownership and keep the bar running.

“I’ve worked there since we met,” Jasha said.

The compromise is tearing down part of the bar, Gringo’s Cantina, while leaving the rest intact.

“It’s very sad to see it go, but it’s the only way to make the deal make sense,” Jasha said.

They’re planning an expanded menu and an exterior face lift, while keeping the essence of the original Mortimer’s.