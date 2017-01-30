Grand Cafe owners prepare to hand off restaurant

The owners of Grand Café are turning over the restaurant to new, yet-to-be-announced owners.

“After 10 years, it was time to take on another chapter,” said Mary Hunter.

Hunter said she and her husband Dan are glad to pass on the café’s legacy to someone who will keep it running. Their last day is Feb. 5, after which the café will close until March for renovations.

Grand Café’s staff — and the brunch — will remain, Mary said.

“The baker oven is the heart and soul of this space since the late 40s, and it will continue to be that,” she said.

Mary said she and Dan haven’t decided their next move. Although they’re selling the business, they will continue to own the building. The couple worked as private chefs before opening the restaurant. Mary previously worked as a waitress at Bakery on Grand.

“I had fallen in love with the space,” she said. “We got word that they were done and the building was up for sale. … It took a leap of faith, and we jumped in.”

Mary said the past decade has been an adventure, and she compared the experience to a fast-moving “train that never crashed.”

“That doesn’t happen unless you have the support of the community and the staff and the people that enjoy what we created,” she said. “You don’t do it alone.”