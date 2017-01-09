Coming soon: New Horizon Academy

A New Horizon daycare under construction at 2431 Hennepin will feature a second-story play deck. Submitted image

A new daycare is under construction at the former Rape and Sexual Abuse Center at 2431 Hennepin Ave. S.

New Horizon Academy is slated to open Feb. 13, featuring an outdoor play area on a second-story deck attached to the building. The center will care for 156 children ranging from infants to school age.

New Horizon is opening another new location this month at the former Champions Sports Bar at Lake & Blaisdell. Spokesman Joanna Rada said Uptown holds many young families and child care options are limited.

“We’ve definitely noticed a demand for it,” she said.

New Horizon operates more than 70 centers in Minnesota and Idaho, all with accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

The Hennepin Avenue building was previously leased by Cornerstone’s Rape and Sexual Abuse Center, a continuation of the long-running center founded by the former Neighborhood Involvement Program.

Therapy services closed last fall on Hennepin and have now restarted at 2249 E. 38th St.

“It’s a good deal for everyone involved,” said Courtney Poja, Cornerstone’s director of advancement.