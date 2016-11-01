Now open: TITLE Boxing Club

The punching bags are up at TITLE Boxing Club in a new retail building at 5450 Lyndale Ave. S.

Steven Coopersmith, franchisee owner and operator, said boxing classes are great for anyone bored with a routine workout.

“You never know what’s coming next. You never do the same thing for more than 30 seconds at a time,” he said. “It works for people of all fitness levels and all ages.”

At the Edina location, the youngest member is eight and the oldest is 71, he said. The gym’s clients include pro football and hockey players. Coopersmith said the cross-training can aid a slap shot or a golf swing.

Instructors train newcomers on proper technique, which works the core of the body.

“It’s a core workout from start to finish,” Coopersmith said. “You burn up to 1,000 calories in an hour. … Every time you hit the bag, you’re moving 100 pounds.”

Coopersmith also owns the Edina TITLE Boxing location. He worked out there for nine months before purchasing the center, and he said the group classes are fun and engaging.

“It’s not like you’re mindlessly running on a treadmill,” he said. “You’re actually learning the skills of boxing. … It’s not a bad skill to have in your pocket.”

Patrons are hitting the bags, not people, so no one goes home with a black eye or bloody nose.

“All the downsides of boxing don’t exist here,” he said.

Additional equipment is available for traditional workouts, including a weight machine, treadmill, elliptical, dumbbells, speed bag and jump ropes.

Next door, Sport Clips is slated to open this fall.