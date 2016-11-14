Nordskogen Coffee creating mobile coffee camper

Lyndale neighborhood resident Matt Nimmo is renovating a vintage camper into a mobile coffee bar. Prior to the rollout next spring, Nimmo is offering coffee for sale at nordskogencoffee.com, which he mails or personally delivers.

He’s currently roasting in his parents’ Maple Grove garage. He started out using a 500 gram Hottop home roaster before upgrading to a two kilo roaster, sourcing beans from countries including Ethiopia, Kenya, Colombia and El Salvador.

“You have to roast and taste, roast and taste to get it to where you want it,” he said. “…I’m roasting it really light to medium, so it keeps that flavor.”

Nordskogen — that’s “North Woods” in Norwegian — will partner with local bakeries to offer pastries alongside the full espresso bar.

Nimmo has gutted a 1973 Shasta camper, and he’s planning to install solar panels as well as a service window to operate as a food truck.

“I didn’t want a generic-looking trailer,” he said. “I’m trying to keep it as original as I can.”