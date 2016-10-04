Zeus Jones moves into new Eat Street office

Zeus Jones hosted an open house in late September to showcase the new Nicollet Avenue office. Photo by Michelle Bruch

Zeus Jones is settling in to its new building on Eat Street, recently hanging artwork by employees as a finishing touch.

The building at 2429 Nicollet Ave. once served as a police station (staff renovated the old holding cells in the basement), and past tenants included an Asian grocer, hair salon, animation studio, staffing firm and travel agency.

Zeus Jones added a deck where staff will create an herb garden, as well as a glass cube at the second story on the corner.

The 52-person firm was outgrowing its former office at 27th & Lyndale, where employees sat around large tables.

“Now we have a situation where almost nobody has a desk,” said Designer Brad Surcey.

Instead, workspaces include restaurant-like booths outfitted with television screens ready for presentations, and semi-private “phone booths” for solo work. Surcey said he designed the office to maintain inward-looking sightlines that span the levels of the building.

“Not being isolated is an important part of sharing ideas,” he said.

Zeus Jones offers branding services for clients including 3M, Nestle, Allina Health, Famous Dave’s and the Forest Stewardship Council.

Staff in the office are eating their way down the street (current favorites include Evergreen, bánh mì at Lu’s and Pho Tau Bay) and they are working on a holiday cookbook drawing from Nicollet Avenue businesses.

“This office is full of foodies,” said Operations Manager Jill Krueger.