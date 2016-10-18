Now open: Hyperfad at 38th & Grand

A streetwear shop with an independent clothing line in development is now open at 3802B Grand Ave. S., the space formerly home to Wanderland.

Owner Lyndon Allen has lots of retail experience, most recently working as store manager at the former Aeropostale in Woodbury. When the store closed, he decided to work toward better job security by breaking out on his own.

“I’ve always been into streetwear and fashion,” he said.

Allen said he named the store Hyperfad because the clothing will constantly change and evolve.

“I wanted to have energy to the store,” he said. “…Everything is super limited. Get it once and it’s gone.”

Allen said he carries several brands that aren’t available elsewhere in Minnesota. They include Deadline Ltd.; indscn, based out of Leeds in England; the fast-selling Fuct clothing; and Homme + Femme LA, celebrity-worn apparel that can screen print a strong statement: “By any means necessary, I will survive in an urban war zone.” Hyperfad also carries in-demand Sprayground backpacks, originally created by a New York designer for artists to easily transport spray cans.

Allen said he leans toward cut-and-sew clothing with high-quality garment construction, and he’s designing his own clothing line that’s slated to debut next spring. His ideas for the line include bomber jackets with zipper construction never done before.

Allen lives in Uptown, and he’s a bit of an expert on the boom in apartment construction. He’s lived at spots including Blue and Uptown Lake Apartments, and toured The Walkway and Elan and 1800 Lake. He currently lives at Lime, and he’s planning to rent a spot at Revel, the Target-anchored apartment on West Lake that’s slated to open next spring.

“I like the amenities,” he said. “[I like] seeing the new designs, the new aesthetics.”

Hyperfad opened in mid-August, and Allen is hosting monthly pop-up shop events. The last pop-up featured live music and a photo shoot with co-host House of Nguyen Designs and Royal Krew, which is based in the basement of the Grand Avenue building.