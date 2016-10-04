Now open: GĀME Sports Bar

Samantha Fox (l) and Meshika Shadows at GĀME Sports Bar, now open at 2841 Hennepin Ave. S. Photo by Michelle Bruch

Football players and drag queens share the 24 screens at Uptown’s newest sports bar, which offers beanbags on the heated patio and a penalty box for group seating.

Managing Partner Mike LaGuire said the bar, located in the former BoneYard and Salsa A La Salsa building, is welcoming the local LGBT community and the greater neighborhood as well. He’s enjoying Yelp reviews by straight couples who come to watch a game without knowing GĀME is a gay bar.

“They say it’s super fun and they’re going to come back,” he said.

Weekly events include “Not Your Momma’s Trivia” hosted by B. Louise, who also hosts a new cash bingo night in partnership with The Aliveness Project. They’re forming Wednesday beanbag leagues and Thursday gatherings to watch “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.” The bar includes skee ball, darts, a pool table and photo booth.

LaGuire said they’ll keep the patio and its heated floors open for cocktails throughout the winter.

“People in Minnesota don’t mind bundling up a little bit,” he said.

Off the menu, LaGuire recommends the pretzel-crusted cheese curds, the deep-fried buffalo cauliflower, the scratch-made hummus and the all-day breakfast burger, which comes with sweet chili bacon, American cheese, a fried egg and house-made hollandaise sauce.

Cocktails on tap include the “Tight Ass” with Stoli vodka, raspberry, lime and Cock’n Bull ginger beer.

GĀME is hosting a Halloween party Oct. 28 featuring DJ Grind and a costume contest offering more than $1,500 in prizes.