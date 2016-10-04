Now open: GĀME Sports Bar

Football players and drag queens share the 24 screens at Uptown’s newest sports bar, which offers beanbags on the heated patio and a penalty box for group seating.
Managing Partner Mike LaGuire said the bar, located in the former BoneYard and Salsa A La Salsa building, is welcoming the local LGBT community and the greater neighborhood as well. He’s enjoying Yelp reviews by straight couples who come to watch a game without knowing GĀME is a gay bar.
“They say it’s super fun and they’re going to come back,” he said.
Weekly events include “Not Your Momma’s Trivia” hosted by B. Louise, who also hosts a new cash bingo night in partnership with The Aliveness Project. They’re forming Wednesday beanbag leagues and Thursday gatherings to watch “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.” The bar includes skee ball, darts, a pool table and photo booth.
LaGuire said they’ll keep the patio and its heated floors open for cocktails throughout the winter.
“People in Minnesota don’t mind bundling up a little bit,” he said.
Off the menu, LaGuire recommends the pretzel-crusted cheese curds, the deep-fried buffalo cauliflower, the scratch-made hummus and the all-day breakfast burger, which comes with sweet chili bacon, American cheese, a fried egg and house-made hollandaise sauce.
Cocktails on tap include the “Tight Ass” with Stoli vodka, raspberry, lime and Cock’n Bull ginger beer.
GĀME is hosting a Halloween party Oct. 28 featuring DJ Grind and a costume contest offering more than $1,500 in prizes.