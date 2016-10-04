Now open: Anthony’s Pipe and Cigar Lounge

The former Golden Leaf smoke shop on Lake Street is back in business under new ownership. Photo by Michelle Bruch

The former Golden Leaf Tobacco storefront at 907 W. Lake St. has reopened under new ownership as Anthony’s Pipe & Cigar Lounge.

Owner Hadi Abou Mourad said he’s retained Golden Leaf’s employees and he’s carrying the same products with a few minor changes.

“If you have a good employee, you’d better keep it,” he said.

The shop includes a walk-in humidor and seating for patrons to chat, smoke and watch television.

Mourad said he’s worked in the wholesale cigar and tobacco business for the past six years.

“I know the business has been successful,” he said. “…If somebody else was taking that store, I would have lost a customer.”

He said his prior companies involve construction, gas stations, a tobacco shop and liquor store.

“I know what the business needs,” he said.

The City Council voted in July to revoke Golden Leaf’s license due to outstanding taxes. The Star Tribune reported the business owed $774,528 in unpaid tobacco taxes.