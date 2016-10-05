Mrs. Dumpling headed to LynLake

Mrs. Dumpling is under construction in the former Milio’s space at 700 W. Lake, founded by siblings who spent the past decade studying Mandarin and traveling across China.

After sampling dumplings at “hole-in-the-wall” shops and Michelin-starred restaurants, co-founder Chanel Donahue said they wanted to bring the dumpling shop experience to the cities.

“We wanted our shop to be in a bustling area of Minneapolis. The Milio’s building also has great character,” Donahue said in an email, noting that all four buildings at the intersection have stood since streetcar days.

Donahue said the 36-seat restaurant will incorporate elements of shikumen, an architectural style found in Shanghai where they’ve enjoyed some of their favorite dumplings. Donahue said a new walk-up window for pedestrians would be similar to the bi-folding window at LynLake Brewery. (Brewery designer Smart Associates is also designing Mrs. Dumpling.)

“It will serve as our late night walk-up window, open during patio season on Fridays and Saturdays. The idea came from eating at dumpling shops in Beijing and Shanghai so small that they were essentially just walk-up windows,” she said.

Donahue said patrons will love the soup dumplings, which hold steaming hot broth, and the juicy buns, which are pan-fried soup dumplings with thicker, sturdier wrappers.

The co-owners are Donahue, her twin sister Kia Jackson and brother Chris Jackson. Chris came from Brasa in St. Paul, and head chef Dan Prentice previously worked as chef at Unideli, the ramen shop inside the United Noodle Asian supermarket in the Seward neighborhood.

The owners are aiming for a December opening.