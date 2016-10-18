Goodnight Moon opens new storefront at 44th & France

Deborah Damian has relocated Goodnight Moon to a larger space at 44th & France. Photo by Michelle Bruch

Goodnight Moon has moved from 50th & France to a larger spot six blocks away featuring dedicated space for tweens.

“It’s an unmet need in the Twin Cities,” said owner and East Harriet resident Deborah Damian. “It’s a natural progression for customers who have been with me since their kids were born.”

The tween section offers sizes 8-14 in brands including Mini Molly, Splendid and Mayoral. Damian said she enjoys selecting fun accessories, such as backpacks that come with little bracelets, and the tween section has its own dressing area so a girl can shop apart from baby siblings.

“Moms don’t want them to look like a teenager, but they want to have a little more style,” she said. “It’s been working really well. … Within four weeks, I sold 70 percent of what I brought in.”

Goodnight Moon continues to carry merchandise for babies and young children, including flower girl dresses and the perennially popular sweaters and hats personalized with children’s names.

“I’ve had them for years, and I still order them by the dozen,” Damian said.

Goodnight Moon is located in the former Three Rooms storefront and offers free parking at 4388 France Ave. S.