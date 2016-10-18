Coming soon: Sattva Healing Arts

Dan Gorbunow and Cindy Storms Gorbunow are working to open Sattva Healing Arts at 32nd & Bryant in late 2016.

The former Bryant Avenue Market at 3200 Bryant Ave. is under construction to become the home of Sattva Healing Arts.

Cindy and Dan Gorbunow are building therapy rooms, a meditation patio and a space for group classes. Sattva is Sanskrit for spiritual goodness or purity.

“I want it to feel like more of a sanctuary and sacred space,” Cindy said. “A calm place, and a peaceful place.”

The building is gutted, and Cindy said they’re enjoying the chance to make renovation decisions at the “bone and muscle level.” They’re reusing brickwork from an old fireplace and adding a sliding barn door. The building will include “EMF-reduced zones,” areas where they can lessen electromagnetic field activity for those who are “energy-sensitive.”

“We can literally shut off electricity for certain spaces,” Cindy said. “We are awash in electromagnetic activity in the city. … We can go out in nature and experience a shift. We’re trying to create as natural a space as possible.”

The owners said they have enough space to house 10 therapists, and they anticipate offering services that include massage, shiatsu, yoga and meditation.

Cindy has practiced bodywork and natural healing for the past 18 years. Dan is trained in traditional Chinese medicine and has spent more than 20 years working in acupressure massage and therapy that incorporates indigenous wisdom, ritual and self-healing strategies.

They couple lives in Cedar-Isles-Dean. They met while producing 5Rhythms dance events and previously worked at Red Earth Sanctuary in Uptown.

Dan grew up in the area, attending West High School the last year it was open. He remembers walking past the former convenience store in the ‘70s to buy pop or candy.

“This could be so much better than what it was,” he said.

The founders said that after the business is up and running, they would like to create a community mural to replace the one lost during the building renovation. They said art will be an important aspect of the business.

“There’s a healing aspect to art, and an artful aspect to healing,” Dan said. “…In the ancient world, art wasn’t separate from spirituality.”

“It makes my heart happy to know we’re including an art piece,” Cindy said.

Sattva is aiming to open in late 2016.