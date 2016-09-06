Now open: Curl Power

Curl Power, the new salon at 4 E. Franklin Ave., is expanding into the storefront next door.

“We take care of the whole spectrum of naturally curly hair,” said founder and “beauty radical” Rosie Jablonsky. “For some reason, natural texture is not something the beauty industry has been focusing on and teaching about. We’re helping people embrace what they have.”

Staff cut curls dry — if they stretched out the curls, they would be cutting blind, Jablonsky said. And they use pintura highlights to preserve the natural look of each curl.

Jablonsky also helped open Uptown Curl, and she said her new shop serves a diverse clientele and is very GLBT-friendly. She started working in hair to support her art (she has a background in filmmaking and circus performance), but she’s changed her philosophy a bit over time. On a recent visit to the shop, Jablonsky was creating “mermaid hair” for a Raw Artist event at The Pourhouse.

“Hair could actually be my art,” she said.

She said the deep self-acceptance involved in the style is part of the reason why she works with curly hair.

“It’s so personal,” she said.