Coming soon: Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory Fitness is slated to take over the former FirstTech building at 2640 Hennepin Ave. S.

The fitness studio’s prior location of five years at the Calhoun Village shopping center has closed, with the new center slated to open late this fall.

Owner John Bonk said the new location will be “bigger and better,” with updated equipment, free parking and more flexible hours. The previous location was 3,000 square feet, and the new center will cover 4,000 square feet.

The philosophy behind the national Orangetheory brand is to offer 60-minute workouts that push heart rates into the “orange zone,” ensuring that people maintain an elevated metabolic rate after the workout.

The center will use the footprint of the existing FirstTech building, Bonk said.

Prior to opening, Orangetheory is referring new and existing members to the Edina location at 3523 W. 70th St., reachable at 612-930-4630.