Good Grocer plans a move

The Good Grocer building at 122 E. Lake St. is slated to be torn down as part of the I-35W Transit/Access Project, and the grocer is looking for new space. Founder Kurt Vickman is hoping to find 5,000-10,000 square feet of space on Lake Street close to the current location.

Good Grocer launched in 2015 with the goal of making fresh and healthy food accessible to people who can’t normally afford it. The grocery store’s volunteer-run staffing creates savings for all shoppers, and low-income customers can volunteer time for deeper discounts.

The nonprofit recently partnered with Instacart to offer deliveries in greater Minneapolis.

Krav Maga at 2835 Stevens Ave. is also slated to relocate as part of the I-35W Transit/Access project. The project includes a new southbound exit ramp from the highway to Lake Street, and a new northbound exit ramp from the highway to 28th Street. A new multi-level transit station is planned at Lake Street, with a pedestrian and bike connection to the Midtown Greenway. Construction is slated to begin in the late summer of 2017.