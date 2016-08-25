Ecopolitan closes

Ecopolitan's closure came as a surprise to neighbors at 24th & Lyndale.

Ecopolitan abruptly closed this week at 2409 Lyndale Ave. S.

A sign on the door stated: “Ecopolitan Restaurant is now closed. The nonprofit corporation that owns it is being dissolved.”

A staff member said she did not have information to offer at this time.

“I loved that place, I’m so sad,” said Mike Massions, who planned to stop at Ecopolitan and was surprised by the closure. “That was my favorite raw vegan joint in the whole country.”

“I’ve met more musicians because of their vegan lifestyle,” said neighbor and Encore Music Shop owner Chad Speck.

Other businesses continue to operate in the building, including In Touch Massage and Carol Edel’s colon hydrotherapy practice.

The sign on Ecopolitan’s door said anyone interested in updates, recipes and special events should drop their email into a box located inside.