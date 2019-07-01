March to protest Trump immigration policies draws hundreds

Minneapolis resident Yardley Stebbings participates in a march against the Trump Administration's immigration policies on Sunday, July 30 in Minneapolis.

Hundreds marched through Lyn-Lake and South Uptown on Sunday to protest the Trump Administration’s immigration policies and its treatment of refugees.

Marchers decried conditions on the southern border and protested the administration’s ban on travelers from seven majority-Muslim nations. They chanted slogans like “free our children” and “repeal the ban,” before holding a rally at the First Universalist Church of Minneapolis.

“We can’t go about our regular Sunday as usual,” said Mari Mansfield of the Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee (MIRAC), which organized the event with the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations.

“People have to stand up and fight back,” Mansfield added.

The march came exactly a year after hundreds of thousands of people across the U.S. marched to protest Trump’s immigration policies. It also came nearly a week after a 25-year-old El Salvador man and his 23-month-old daughter drowned in the Rio Grande, with the image of their lifeless bodies causing widespread outrage.

In addition, the march came as the Trump administration continues restricting the flow of Central American migrants into the U.S. and as lawyers and doctors describe squalid conditions in a Texas border station.

Marchers decried those conditions Sunday and also spoke out against the Trump administration’s family-separation policy, which Trump rescinded a year ago. Some read the names of kids who have died in U.S. custody, and others called for the abolishing of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the agency responsible for securing the border.

Southwest resident Andrea Simon carried a sign that read “free our children, jail our POTUS.” She said she thinks the conditions on the southern border are inhumane and that people deserve to be treated humanely, regardless of their immigration status.

Simon said refugee status doesn’t make someone “less of a person” and that the U.S. should treat them with dignity. She also said the administration’s behavior will become commonplace unless people speak out against it.

Anne Wagemaker, a teacher at Lucy Craft Laney Community School in Minneapolis, said she thinks it’s “unconscionable that we have children in the condition they’re in at the border.” She said attending an event like the march “makes you feel like you’re a little more powerful.”

Ryan Donnelly of St. Paul came to the march with his family, including his daughters, who have met immigrant kids who have been separated from their parents. “It’s just traumatic for kids,” he said.

Southwest resident Rosemary Dolata said many people in the area are descendants of immigrants, adding that “children are everybody’s children.” She said things need to change at the border and that it helps when people show up to events like this.

“It helps people to remember that their voices matter,” she said. “It’s harder to ignore people when you see real faces.”