Streak of burglaries reported in Fulton

A rash of burglaries occurred in the Fulton neighborhood on June 4, with break-ins or attempts reported at several garages in the neighborhood, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.

The burglaries took place between 48th and 52nd streets from Zenith to Vincent avenues, police say. Most of the burglaries occurred on Xerxes Avenue South. Seven of the burglaries were to garages, but one house was broken into on York Avenue South, police said. The homeowner there awoke to a crash in his kitchen and told police the suspects fled when he yelled. The homeowner’s wallet was removed from a kitchen door.

Two garages with unlocked service doors had items stolen, including tools and two bicycles, according to police. One unlocked garage had no property stolen.

Four properties had their garages forced open, though no losses were reported in those incidents. Another garage service door was damaged, but suspects were not able to enter.

Joan Chartier, who lives on the 5000 block of Xerxes Avenue, awoke Wednesday to significant damage to the metal door on her garage. The burglars were unable to enter, but there’s damage to the frame that will require the door to be replaced, she said. Her neighbor on York Avenue had people enter his home.

“That was pretty scary,” she said.

MPD 5th Precinct Crime prevention specialist Jennifer Waisanen told Fulton residents in a crime alert there is no suspect information at this time.

Police encouraged residents to keep their homes and garages locked and to lock vehicles in their garages and to consider investing in Wi-Fi security cameras and motion light sensors.

Chartier, who has lived in her home for 25 years, bought a new security camera on Wednesday. She’ll have to upgrade her internet to operate the cameras, she said. There’s been talk among neighbors about doing overnight watches, but she feels that her rising property taxes should be paying for a higher police presence to discourage such crimes.

“It’s just frustrating,” she said.