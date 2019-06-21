Southwest High School has a new principal

Minneapolis Public Schools has hired Valerie Littles-Butler to take over as principal at Southwest High School.

Littles-Butler will assume leadership of the school on July 1, the district said. Littles-Butler was mostly recently an administrator at Central High school in St. Paul and has more than 30 years of experience in education. She’s worked as a principal and assistant principal in St. Paul, an adjunct professor at Concordia University, a classroom teacher and a basketball coach.

“Her commitment to providing a quality education for all students stands out in the work she’s accomplished,” associate superintendent Carla Steinbach wrote in a letter.

In a statement, Littles-Butler called Southwest one of the best schools in Minnesota and said she looks forward to meeting the school community.

“While the last few years have presented challenges for our students, staff, and school community, I am certain we can continue to do great things as a community,” she said.

Littles-Butler will be Southwest’s fourth principal in four years. Longtime principal Bill Smith retired in 2017, and Karen Wells served as interim principal in 2017-18. Michael Favor was principal this past school year, and he left earlier in June to take an associate superintendent position in Roseville Area Schools.