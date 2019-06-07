Sipping wine could soon be legal at Lake Harriet bandshell

Beer and wine are currently limited to the patio space at Lake Harriet. Bread and Pickle has applied to expand that area to include the bandshell and surrounding grass space. Photo by Andrew Hazzard

The area of permitted beer and wine consumption around Lake Harriet may soon be expanded to include the bandshell seating area.

The city is reviewing an application from Bread and Pickle, the restaurant at the bandshell, that would expand the area customers can take beer and wine beyond the patio spaces surrounding the restaurant. The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board has given its blessing on the application, according to permits manager Shane Stenzel.

Bread and Pickle, owned by Southwest restaurateur Kim Bartmann, has sought to allow beer and wine to be brought to the seating areas around the bandshell since it started serving alcohol in 2008, Stenzel said. The Park Board was concerned about litter and disruption at the time and said no, but in the years since has become more receptive to the idea of people bringing drinks farther from the restaurant.

“Turns out it’s not an issue,” Stenzel said.

If approved, Bread and Pickle would need to move back existing signage to the new boundaries and ensure the area where alcohol can be brought is free of litter.

Stenzel said MPRB staff and Park Police Chief Jason Otto had reported no issues with alcohol at Lake Harriet and were fine with the area being expanded.

The authority or liquor licenses falls under the city, which is hosting a public hearing on the application at 1:30 p.m. on June 11. City staff have recommended approving the application, according to an inspection report.

Council Member Linea Palmisano (Ward 13) said the beer and wine area is tightly controlled now and that it should be allowed to expand.

“They’ve been good operators,” she said. “They do way better at litter control than we do at the MPRB. I’m excited that we’re going to have an even tidier bandshell area. There’s a lot of public benefit to it all.”

Palmisano said Bartmann, who could not be immediately reached for this story, told her Bread and Pickle had its best first weekend ever this year. Palmisano expects Bread and Pickle will be busier overall this summer after the fire at the Bde Maka Ska that displaced Lola on the Lake. She’s considering herself a potential new beer consumer there.

“I’ve never actually had a beer at Bread and Pickle because you have to sit in that annoying other area,” Palmisano said. “I might now.”

The City Council is set to vote on the application on June 21.

Zac Farber contributed reporting to this story.