Uptown block of Hennepin closing in May

A stretch of Hennepin Avenue between Lake Street and 36th Street will be closed in phases this summer as the city ties up some loose ends from last summer’s $7.5 million construction project widening the sidewalk and adding bike lanes.

Crews will complete sidewalk paving and perform utility work, tree and sod installation and asphalt patching.

The block of Hennepin between 31st and Lake streets will close on May 6 and reopen on June 7. The length of Hennepin between 31st and 36th streets will also see closures between May 13 until June 14. Work will be wrapped up by mid-July.