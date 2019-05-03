Toddler dead, brother seriously injured after fall from Midtown Greenway apartment

Two children fell from the Karmel Village apartment building along the Midtown Greenway on May 2. A 4-year-old boy is dead and a 2-year-old is in serious condition. Photo by Zac Farber

A 3-year-old boy is dead and his 1-year-old brother is seriously injured, but expected to live, after they fell four stories on May 2 from an apartment building balcony onto a patio fronting the Midtown Greenway.

The boys lived on the top floor of the five-story Karmel Village apartment building, on the 2800 block of Pleasant Avenue.

They apparently climbed over a cement barrier and landed on a hard-surface patio four stories below.

“It’s a tragic accident,” building owner Basim Sabri said. “The mom was very sad, the dad was very sad. It’s a rough situation.”

Three construction workers watched the children fall and proceeded to call 911 and hurry to their aid.

One of the workers started CPR on one of the boys, who appeared lifeless.

“These people should be considered heroes,” Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder said. “These people witnessed what was unfathomable, something that was tragic and horrific and instead of freezing up they acted.”

Police arrived soon after, followed by paramedics, and the children were taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. The 4-year-old boy later died there.

Sabri, who lives in the building, said that “for me it’s like the loss of a child.”

“I opened the doors for those kids when they came from school,” he said. “I greeted them in the hallway.”

Minneapolis police are investigating the incident, which Elder said appears to be an accident. He said Child Protection Services is doing a routine review but that there was an adult watching the children who was deemed “credible and capable.”

He said it’s likely that the city is looking into building code violations.