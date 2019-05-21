Police seeking two people in connection to Bde Maka Ska pavilion fire

Minneapolis police are looking for two people in connection to the fire that burned down the pavilion at Bde Maka Ska May 16.

Investigators released images of a man and woman who were captured by video surveillance at the scene between 3 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on May 16.

The fire, which is still under investigation, began around that time, police say.

One of the images shows the two leaning up against a door at the pavilion with the man appearing to spark a flame.

Other images show the two sitting at a table outside the pavilion and driving away in a dark sedan.

Police are asking anyone with information on the individuals to call the Arson Investigation Tip Line at 612-673-3070.

The pavilion that housed Lola on the Lake was deemed unsalvageable by structural engineers and will soon be removed, according to the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. Access to the area around the fire remains blocked.