Petition aims to prevent tree cutting

More than 2,800 people signed a petition to Gov. Tim Walz asking him to prevent the Metropolitan Council from cutting down trees along the Kenilworth Corridor before full funding is secured from the Federal Transit Administration for the Southwest light rail line. Sen. Scott Dibble (District 61) and Rep. Frank Hornstein (District 61A) spoke on May 14 as the petition was presented to Walz’s aides at the capitol.

“Once thousands of trees are destroyed, the peace, serenity and natural beauty of this rare urban wooded area can never be restored,” reads the petition, which was signed by two Met Council members.

“I’m concerned about us taking down trees during nesting season,” the Met Council’s new District 6 representative, Lynnea Atlas-Ingebretson, told members of the West Calhoun neighborhood the evening of the petition signing.

Met Council chair Nora Slawik has said that waiting to cut down trees would jeopardize the project’s status with the FTA.