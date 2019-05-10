10-unit apartment pitched on narrow Uptown lot

A duplex a block from the Midtown Greenway in Uptown could be demolished this fall to make way for a four-story apartment building.

The 10-unit building at 2812 Fremont Ave. S. would come with just two parking spaces, which DJR Architecture said would allow it to keep rents below market rate.

A proposal recommended for approval by the city’s Planning Commission calls for a 50-foot-high, stucco-and-cement building with cedar accents, bay windows and a rooftop deck overlooking the dog park behind Flux Apartments.

There would be two units per floor, including two apartments in the basement. Nine of the units would have two bedrooms; a first-floor unit would have just one.

The two parking spots — one ADA accessible — and a covered shelter for up to six bicycles would be located behind the building, facing the alley.

Paul Shanafelt, the executive director of the Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association, said the organization’s zoning and planning committee’s members liked the project’s small footprint and hoped residents would be encouraged to use bikes and public transit.

“It was seen as a positive for its environmental sustainability aspects,” he said, though committee members regretted that the proposal required a mature tree to be cut down.

Mick Stoddard, a DJR Architecture associate, said fitting the building onto a narrow 40-foot lot wouldn’t have been feasible without a City Council ordinance, passed in 2015, that eliminated parking minimums for small apartment buildings within a quarter-mile of high-frequency transit.

“You have to have enclosed bike parking and trash, and there’s little leftover for more than two parking spots on that site,” he said.

The site is zoned an R5 multi-family district. The developer is seeking two variances, including a reduction of the yard setback on the side of the building facing the Flux’s dog park.

The proposal will go before the Planning Commission on June 3.