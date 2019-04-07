Work to start on Fremont bridge

Work is set to begin on the Fremont Avenue bridge in June. Image courtesy of Hennepin County

Reconstruction of a historic bridge spanning the Midtown Greenway in Uptown is nearing its start, according to Hennepin County.

The Fremont Avenue bridge, located about two blocks northeast of Lake & Hennepin, has been closed to motorized traffic since 2016, though people can still walk and bike on and under it. Reconstruction will allow the county to reopen the bridge to motorized traffic.

Hennepin County plans to open bidding on the Fremont Avenue bridge project on April 16 and to award the bid in May, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Work is set to begin in June and to wrap up in summer 2020.

The county intends to keep the Greenway open as much as possible during construction and plans on informing users ahead of any closures, project community liaison Nick Kim said.

Funding from the project is coming from the federal government, Hennepin County and the city of Minneapolis.

The Fremont Avenue bridge was originally built in 1913 and is a significant feature of a historic district between Humboldt and Cedar avenues, according to the county. The bridge had the lowest sufficiency rating of 37 assessed in a 2007 study, with the study’s authors recommending reconstruction of the bridge within three years.

Twenty-six historic bridges span the 5.5-mile Midtown Greenway, which runs from a trailhead near Bde Maka Ska to the Mississippi River. The Greenway first opened to walkers and bikers in 2000 and was connected to the West River Parkway trail in 2006.