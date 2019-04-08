Wild Mind team wants to build meeting hall in Windom

Brewer Mat Waddell stands among the oak barrels at Wild Mind Artisan Ales. Photo by Michelle Bruch

The ownership group behind Wild Mind Artisan Ales wants to build a new reception and meeting hall across the street from the Windom brewery.

The space would occupy a 40-year-old, two-story office and garage structure at 6022 Pillsbury Ave. S. that’s recently been used as a soccer-training academy.

In late March, the City Planning Commission recommended the City Council rezone the property and approved a variance that reduces the minimum parking requirement for the site to 13 spaces from 36, subject to several conditions.

The approximately 120-seat hall would share space with a barrel-storage facility.

The 6- to 8-foot-tall barrels, known as foeders, are imported from Italy and stand on small platforms.

They create an “exciting visual perimeter to the already light‐filled warehouse,” according to a staff report prepared by Senior City Planner Peter Crandall.

Crandall noted that South Minneapolis currently lacks “noteworthy” event spaces. It said the goal is to create a flexible space that allows for weddings, large banquets, corporate events and various neighborhood gatherings.

“While the barrel‐aging process shares the same large room, proper safety measures and guardrails will be installed to keep the two areas functionally separate,” Crandall wrote.

Wild Mind, which opened in summer 2016, specializes in wild, farmhouse, saison and rustic ales through traditional, old-world brewing methods, according to its Facebook page. The brewery said it has an “expansive wood cellar” filled with foeders and “a wide range of barrels that have traveled from as far as Italy to help promulgate complexity into each beer and build a strong terroir.”

Last year, City Pages named Wild Mind the best taproom in the Twin Cities.

Co-owner Tylor Johnson said the group wasn’t ready to publicly discuss the project. The Wild Mind ownership group includes Johnson, Jason Sandquist, Cameron Merritt, Jason Gallus, Robert and Susan Sinkewich and head brewer Mat Waddell, according to a 2016 city inspection report. The brewery is near Leonardo’s Basement and shares a block with Urban Hound Playground, a dog day care.

A company called LeftFoot Holdings owns the project site, according to Minneapolis property records. LeftFoot Coaching was the name of the soccer academy that occupied the site.