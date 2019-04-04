Vaccination rates low at City of Lakes Waldorf School

An outbreak of a vaccine-preventable disease could affect more students at a Whittier private school than almost any other school in the state.

Thirty percent of kindergartners at City of Lakes Waldorf School were unvaccinated against at least one vaccine-preventable disease between 2014 and 2018, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

About 20 percent of the school’s kindergarteners were missing doses of an immunization against at least one vaccine-preventable disease, and only about half were fully vaccinated.

In comparison, just 3 percent of kindergartners statewide were unvaccinated during that time period, 4 percent were missing doses and 93 percent were fully vaccinated. (A breakdown of the data is available at the bottom of this story.)

Cases of vaccine-preventable diseases, while rare in the modern era, still pose a threat. A 2017 outbreak of measles in Minnesota sickened 79 people, mostly unvaccinated children under 10, according to the state Health Department. More recently, an outbreak in New York sickened 214 people.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there were 387 individual cases of measles between Jan. 1 and March 28 this year, the second-highest number reported since measles was declared eliminated in 2000.

City of Lakes Waldorf School administrative director Marti Stewart wrote in an email that the school has already seen its kindergarten- immunization rates increase. The school said 88 percent of kindergartners were fully or partially immunized against measles this year, up from 63 percent in 2017-18, though the Health Department has not yet released the full set of immunization data for the 2018-19 school year.