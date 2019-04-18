Six-story apartment building proposed in Whittier

A rendering of the six-story, 147-unit apartment building being proposed at 26th and Blaisdell. Submitted image

A six-story building proposed for the corner of 26th & Blaisdell in Whittier would bring 147 units of mostly market-rate apartments to a site currently occupied by two family-run businesses.

The project is the latest in the area to be pitched by Yellow Tree Development Corporation and designed by DJR Architecture, according to city documents. The company recently proposed a project at 28th & Garfield in Whittier, too.

The project will be presented to the Planning Commission Committee of the Whole on April 18. The developer also met with the Whittier Alliance Housing Committee on April 16.

Plans call for 107 parking spaces spread across a group-floor and an underground parking area, according to city documents. Parking for the building would be accessed from the alley. The building would also have a room for 74 bike stalls.

Walk-up units are planned along 26th Street and Blaisdell, with a mix of residential units planned in the remaining five floors. The building would have a shared lobby and fitness space. A green roof is planned for the second level, and multiple resident amenity decks are included in the design.

According to city documents, the building will have 105,603 square feet of gross floor area, 46 square feet short of the threshold to trigger the city’s interim inclusionary housing policy, which would require 10% of units be affordable to people earning 60% of the area median income.

The site currently contains three parcels, two commercial buildings and a duplex, all owned by the same family.

Bruce Goldstein, an attorney who runs Goldstein Law in one of the commercial buildings, described the land transfer as a “very cooperative situation.”

His son, Aaron, runs Gold Group Realty, a brokerage company out of the other commercial space. The Goldsteins bought the duplex after a family living there moved away, and it is now vacant, Bruce Goldstein said.

He said his firm will be moving once they get official word on the construction schedule but hopes to stay nearby and continue relationships with local clients.

“We really like this area,” Bruce Goldstein said.

He said his family will have a role in the operations of the proposed building.

Yellow Tree is seeking to rezone two of the parcels from R5 high-density residential to OR2 office space, making all three parcels the same zoning to allow it to be developed. The developer is asking for a conditional use permit to increase the maximum height allowed in the area from four stories to six stories and for several setback variances.