Reception hall envisioned in Windom

A small reception and meeting hall could be coming to an office building and garage in Windom.

A team that includes Wild Mind Artisan Ales co-owners Tylor Johnson and Jason Sandquist are asking the City Council to rezone the property which is located across the street from their brewery. The project received a parking variance last month from the City Planning Commission.

Johnson said it’s too early to comment on the project.

City staff wrote in a project description that the project team imagines a 120-seat hall and barrel-storage facility inside the building. The barrels would create an”exciting visual perimeter to the already light‐filled warehouse,” staff wrote.

“The goal is to create a flexible space that allows for weddings, large banquets, corporate events and various neighborhood gatherings,” they said.

A company called LeftFoot Holdings owns the project site, according to Minneapolis property records.

Correction: A team that includes Wild Mind Artisan Ales co-owners Tylor Johnson and Jason Sandquist is involved with the reception hall project, not the brewery itself.