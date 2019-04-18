Nine streets near Penn Ave. scheduled for resurfacing

A map of the Kenny and Armatage streets the City of Minneapolis will resurface in 2019. Courtesy of City of Minneapolis

Nine streets in the Armatage and Kenny neighborhoods near Penn Avenue will be resurfaced this year.

The project will include the resurfacing of Oliver, Newtown, Morgan, Logan, Knox and James avenues between 54th and 58th streets, according to the city’s Public Works department. It will also include the resurfacing of 55th, 56th and 57th streets between Penn and Irving avenues.

The project will cost about $1 million, said Mike Kennedy, director of the city’s transportation maintenance and repair division.

The city will collect about $756,000 in assessments from local property owners to pay for the project, according to Public Works.

The streets in the project area were last reconstructed in 1983. Most are in fair shape, according to the city’s pavement condition index.

CenterPoint Energy will replace gas mains in the project area before the resurfacing starts, Kennedy said.

The city is planning about $7.5 million worth of resurfacing projects in 2019, including a $1.3-million Kingfield project that the Transportation and Public Works Committee approved in February. That project also includes the resurfacing of nine streets.

The City Council is scheduled to approve the Armatage and Kenny resurfacing project on April 19.