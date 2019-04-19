New police leader in Southwest

Southwest Minneapolis has a new top cop after a group of promotions announced by the Minneapolis Police Department in April.

Former 5th Precinct Inspector Kathy Waite has been promoted to Deputy Chief of Patrol and will be replaced by Amelia Huffman.

Huffman began her career in the 5th Precinct, which covers Southwest Minneapolis, in 1994 as a patrol officer and has been living in the Cedar-Isles-Dean neighborhood for the last eight years.

She has also worked on the MPD’s community response team and as a shift lieutenant in the 5th Precinct.

“I’m really thrilled to be working in the same part of the city that I call home,” she said. “I don’t think anyone will notice any difference in enforcement priorities. In this precinct, we have a significant focus on property crimes.”

At an April 11 press conference, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo praised Huffman’s “wealth of experience.”

Huffman formerly led MPD’s homicide unit, has served as a public information officer, worked as an investigator in the crimes against children and financial crimes units and served in internal affairs.

Waite served as inspector of the 5th Precinct for just under three years. She has served with MPD since 1993 and formerly led the 2nd Precinct in Northeast before taking the role in Southwest.

Arradondo also promoted Kelvin Pulphus to 4th Precinct Inspector in North Minneapolis and named Katie Blackwell commander of the training unit.

Arradondo said the promotions will help move the MPD toward a culture of procedural justice policing, which emphasizes positive, respectful and transparent dialogue with people.

“As we transform our culture, it’s very important that we have leadership from today and beyond to help shape that,” Arradondo said.

Mayor Jacob Frey said he supported the promotions and the work Arradondo is doing within the department.

“We expect a whole lot from you, and I have no doubt that you’ll deliver,” Frey said.