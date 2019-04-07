Armatage mini-grants program seeks applicants

The Armatage Neighborhood Association will award four grants of up to $1,000 this year to residents and others active in the neighborhood.

Grantees can use the money for projects that support, strengthen or engage the Armatage community, according to program guidelines.

The neighborhood association said the program is now open for individuals, businesses, schools, nonprofits and community organizations. Religious institutions are not eligible.

The application deadline for the program is June 15, and the neighborhood association will announce the grant recipients on Aug. 1. Grantees will have a year to complete their projects and report back to the neighborhood association.

The program is similar to grant programs run by other neighborhood associations. The Linden Hills Neighborhood Council gives out grants of around $1,000 twice per year, while the Fulton Neighborhood Association’s program gives grants of $500 to $2,500.

To learn more or apply visit armatage.org/programs/mini-grants.