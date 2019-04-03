Armatage donation drive inspired by Marie Kondo

Armatage Green Team members Tara Carson (left) and Patty Grabski hold compostable bags. They are organizing a donation drive event in the neighborhood on April 6. Submitted photo

The Armatage Green Team will collect unwanted and used goods and distribute them to local nonprofits as part of a donation drive on April 6.

The team is asking community members to bring old towels, blankets, pet food, unexpired car seats, used clothing and other items. (A complete list of needed goods can be found on the neighborhood association’s website). The team will sort the goods and distribute them to nonprofits such as the Committee Against Domestic Abuse, Greater Minneapolis Crisis Nursery and Ready for Success.

“We know many people won’t make the trip themselves to five or six places,” Green Team member Tara Carson wrote in an email. “So by sorting at a central location in the neighborhood we make it easier on residents and lower greenhouse gas emissions for hopefully a large amount of donations.”

Carson said the goal of the event is to expand neighbors’ understanding of what is donatable and to highlight local nonprofits and socially conscious for-profits that need goods. She said the team was inspired by stories of people cleaning out their homes after watching the Netflix reality show “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.” The show follows Japanese tidying expert Marie Kondo as she helps clients clean up clutter.

Thrift stores across the country have described increases in donations as people clean out their homes after watching the show, media outlets have reported.

Locally, Dakotah Johnson, an associate manager at Buffalo Exchange, a used clothing store near 27th & Lyndale, said her store saw a bump in the number of people selling clothing after the show’s release.

“It really did offer us the kind of busy pace we’re used to seeing in the summer,” she said.

Joshua Vrtacnik of the Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota, one of the recipient organizations of the Armatage donation drive, said his organization is happy to be part of the event.

The drive will run from 10 a.m. to noon on April 6 at the Armatage Recreation Center. More information can be found at armatage.org/donation-drive.