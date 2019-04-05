A new plan for the Wedge

For the first time, the Wedge has an official document to help guide the neighborhood’s future.

The Lowry Hill East Neighborhood Association (LHENA) passed its first strategic plan on March 20, laying out a path for creating a more diverse, inclusionary and sustainable organization.

The plan creates a long-term vision for LHENA and outlines strategies and focus areas for the association in 2019-20.

“The vision is really the most important part of this document,” said LHENA president Katie Jones, who helped author the plan.

The vision statement promises to “push our community forward” in four categories: diversity and inclusion, connecting neighbors, environmental sustainability and leadership.

“LHENA promotes a sense of belonging in the neighborhood,” the statement reads. “We continue to lead the city in adopting ideas and launching member-driven initiatives.”

The plan lays out strategies for achieving financial organizational sustainability, increasing organizational stability and supporting neighborhood programs such as Compost Buddies, Feet First and a local get-out-the-vote campaign.

In October 2018 the LHENA board and community members participated in a “Theory of Change” development process to identify the goals of the strategic plan. LHENA received 58 responses to a survey seeking input that was sent to about 6,000 residents in January.

The city considers it best practice for neighborhood organizations to adopt a strategic plan, according to David Rubedor, director of Neighborhood and Community Relations for Minneapolis.

“Strategic plans can help the organization develop agreed upon goals and targets and help everyone focus their efforts into meeting them,” Rubedor said in an email, adding that plans should be reviewed regularly.

The plan will be presented to LHENA members during the annual neighborhood meeting at 6 p.m., April 17, at Jefferson School.

The full plan can be reviewed online at thewedge.org.