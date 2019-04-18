35W’s southbound 46th Street ramp to close this summer

Interstate 35W’s southbound exit to 46th Street will close this summer, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The exit will remain closed for about a year, a MnDOT spokesman said. Motorists heading into South Minneapolis via I-35W south will need to exit the freeway at Diamond Lake Road.

The closure will mark the start of the fourth stage of the five-stage I-35W construction project, which MnDOT said will cost $239 million and run through fall 2021. Sixteen highway ramps have been or will be closed for at least part of the project, including ramps at 31st, 35th and 36th streets.

MnDOT said the ramp onto I-35W north from 46th Street will close in 2020.

The I-35W project includes the installation of new concrete on the 50-year-old freeway and the rebuilding or repairing of 15 bridges. MnDOT is also creating new ramp access at Lake and 28th streets, building express lanes near downtown and a bus station at Lake Street.

The agency says project benefits include wider and more accessible pedestrian bridges, reduced congestion and increased traffic mobility. The project includes plans to rebuild the ramp to Interstate 94 west from I-35W north.