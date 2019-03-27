Park Board considers removing ‘Calhoun’ from street names

Park Board Commissioner Jono Cowgill said the board is considering “updating the street names around Bde Maka Ska to reflect the name of the lake.” Photo by Zac Farber

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board is considering an ordinance that could pave the way to changing the names of four roads near Bde Maka Ska — East Lake Calhoun Parkway, West Lake Calhoun Parkway, Calhoun Drive and Calhoun Boulevard West.

Commissioner Jono Cowgill (District 4) said he hopes to update the street names in order to “reflect the new name of the lake” but first wants to find out the impact of a change on those who live on the roads.

On March 27, the Park Board Administration and Finance Committee will consider an ordinance that would allow the names of the 42 roadways controlled by the MPRB to be changed by a vote of at least six of the nine commissioners. The measure would still need to go before the full board if passed by the committee.

With Lake Calhoun’s name officially changed back to Bde Maka Ska — its original Native American designation — many neighborhood organizations and local businesses have followed suit. The West Calhoun Neighborhood Council is asking its residents if they want to change the name to their organization to West Lake or West Maka Ska.

“It doesn’t make sense to have a neighborhood called West Calhoun that’s on Lake Maka Ska,” Board chair Allan Campbell said.

Bde Maka Ska (pronounced b-day ma-kha skah) translates to White Earth Lake in Dakota. Activists successfully mobilized to change the lake’s name in January 2018, saying it was wrong to honor John Calhoun, a defender of slavery who helped orchestrate exploitive treaties separating Native Americans from their land.

Campbell said he would be attending a Park Board meeting the evening of March 27 to make sure the board doesn’t make any unilateral decisions about street names.

“There is concern in our neighborhood, and even more in Linden Hills, that the Calhoun names will be changed without consultation with the residents,” he said.

This story will be updated.