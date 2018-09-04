City files underage drinking charges in fatal crash

The city attorney’s office filed underage drinking and driving charges against a Delano resident who struck and killed a woman Feb. 1 near 54th & Penn.

The state accident report said Carl Louis Schaefbauer, age 20 at the time of the crash, was driving a Toyota RAV4 southbound on Penn Avenue at 8:24 p.m. The report said he struck Debra Ann Skolos, age 47, who was crossing in the middle of the block with no crosswalk. Skolos was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, and she died at 9:33 p.m. of her injuries.

Schaefbauer’s blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was .033, according to Minneapolis police. A BAC of .03 equates to about one or two drinks for a man, according to Stanford University.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office declined to charge Schaefbauer, determining there was no evidence he met any of the elements for a felony charge of criminal vehicular homicide. Those factors would include a BAC higher than .08, negligent driving or leaving the scene of the accident.

The city attorney’s office filed a misdemeanor charge on Aug. 22.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a citation for underage drinking and driving with a BAC less than .08 can cost $700 and/or 90 days in jail, result in lost driving privileges for 30 days, and remain on a person’s record for 15 years.

Skolos graduated from Jefferson High School and Bethel University, according to her obituary. She was described as an adventurous woman who loved music, cats and international travel.