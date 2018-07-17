Bicyclist dies following crash at Franklin & Hennepin

An adult bicyclist has died after colliding with a motorcyclist at Franklin & Hennepin avenues shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday, according to police.

Police said preliminary information indicates the male bicyclist was traveling westbound on Franklin and entered the intersection against a red light. He collided with a motorcyclist traveling northbound on Hennepin, and he was thrown from the bicycle and landed in the roadway. A car traveling north on Hennepin then struck the bicyclist, police said.

The man was taken by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died of his injuries.

Both the motorcyclist and vehicle driver stopped at the scene and are cooperating with investigators. Police said neither of those drivers appeared to be impaired or speeding. The motorcyclist was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The Minneapolis Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating.