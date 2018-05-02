Uptown YWCA hires off-duty police in response to threats

The Uptown YWCA at 2808 Hennepin Ave. S. received at least three threats of violence between March 30-April 23, according to police reports.

According to police: On April 23, shortly after 10:30 p.m., a suspect called the business from an unknown number and threatened to “shoot up the place.” The building was evacuated, and the threat didn’t materialize. Police linked the incident to two earlier calls. On March 30, an unknown man called shortly before 8 p.m. and said he would bring a gun to the YWCA. On April 6, shortly before 11 p.m., a suspect called the front desk and made verbal threats over the phone.

YWCA spokesperson Corinne Mattli said staff immediately contacted Minneapolis police, and police are investigating. The facility hired off-duty police to increase security, she said.

“We ask that if you see something suspicious while on the premises, please alert staff to the issue,” reads a YWCA statement. “The safety of our members, staff and the community is our top priority. The facility remains open for normal business hours.”