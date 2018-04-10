DFL endorses area candidates for state House

At DFL endorsing conventions in March, endorsements were awarded in two of three Southwest-area state House races.

Aisha Gomez won the endorsement in District 62B on March 10. A senior policy aide to Ward 9 City Council Member Alondra Cano, Gomez is seeking the seat currently held by Rep. Susan Allen, who announced in December that she would not seek re-election.

District 62B includes the Lyndale, Kingfield, Central, Bryant and Regina neighborhoods, most of Powderhorn Park and Field and a portion of Tangletown.

Delegates in District 61B convened March 24 and gave their endorsement to Jamie Long, the deputy chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison and manager of Ellison’s Minnesota office. Long is running for the seat held by Rep. Paul Thissen, who announced in January that he would not seek re-election. Thissen joined the governor’s race last summer but has since dropped out.

District 61B includes the East Calhoun, CARAG, East Harriet, Lynnhurst, Kenny, Armatage, Windom and Page neighborhoods, as well as portions of Tangletown, Fulton, Diamond Lake and Field.

The District 62A convention ended before an endorsement could be awarded in that race. At least seven candidates were running for that district’s seat at the legislature, which opened up after veteran state Rep. Karen Clark announced in December she would not run for a 20th term in office this fall.

District 62A includes the neighborhoods of Stevens Square, Whittier, Ventura Village, Phillips West, Midtown Phillips and East Phillips, as well as small portions of Powderhorn Park and Seward.

The official filing period for legislative candidates runs May 22–June 5.