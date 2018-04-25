Another Southwest Light Rail Transit dispute headed to federal court

A regional dispute over who will own and control key portions of the future Southwest Light Rail Transit corridor escalated to the federal Surface Transportation Board in April — and then to U.S District Court.

Eager to keep the $1.9 billion SWLRT project on schedule and in the queue for federal funding, the Metropolitan Council petitioned the board for a speedy ruling on its plan to become the owner of both the 6.8-mile Bass Lake Spur and the 2.5-mile Kenilworth Corridor. The two from one contiguous section of an active freight rail route, and Met Council’s plan for a 14.5-mile extension of the Metro Green Line calls for light-rail trains to operate on a parallel set of tracks through much of the corridor.

But Twin Cities & Western Railroad, which moves $1.5 billion in freight through the corridor each year, argues that Met Council and its partner in the deal, the Hennepin County Regional Railroad Authority, haven’t done enough to ensure SWLRT construction and operations won’t hurt its business. The regional shortline and many of its customers in southwestern Minnesota and South Dakota are urging the Surface Transportation Board to reject Met Council’s request or at least put off a decision until after a public comment period. Congressman Collin Peterson echoed the shippers’ concerns in his own letter to the board.

TC&W is also seeking a remedy in federal court. On Wednesday, the company filed for a declaratory order, asking for a U.S. District Court judge to find that Met Council’s actions are preempted by federal law governing interstate commerce and that they would violate a 1990s trackage rights agreement that guarantees TC&W’s ability to operate in the corridor.

In a letter to the Surface Transportation Board, TC&W argued the pending legal action is reason enough to reject Met Council’s request. As an alternative, it suggested the board issue a “housekeeping stay” until a federal judge has time to review the matter.

Met Council now finds itself in the position of defending the SWLRT project in two separate federal court cases. Met Council recently prevailed in a federal environmental lawsuit, but the local group that sued the regional planning agency — Lakes and Parks Alliance of Minneapolis — announced earlier this month it would appeal U.S. District Court Judge John Tunheim’s decision to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.