Thousands descend on State Capitol for March for Our Lives

Supporters of the March for Our Lives held signs and cheered Saturday as students marched through downtown St. Paul.

Thousands of students and people from around Minnesota marched from Harriet Island in St. Paul to the State Capitol on Saturday Morning, demanding Congress and the state Legislature take action to curb gun violence.

Speakers at a rally on the steps of the Capitol advocated measures such as universal background checks, bans on assault weapons, protection orders and mandatory reporting of lost and stolen firearms. The speakers included one parent and four students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 people on Feb. 14.

“I not only want but need something to change,” said one of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas students, adding that she writes the name of one of her slain classmates on her assignments at school.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey joined the students as they began their march on Harriet Island. He said he was proud to continue supporting the momentum the students and young people have brought to the issue.

“They’re the (National Rifle Association’s) worst nightmare,” he said. “And if change is going to happen, it’s young people that are going to bring it.”

Frey said Minneapolis is doing “absolutely everything it can under the law” to bring change, though he noted that it is preempted from taking certain legislative action. He said his office has a role to play as a bully pulpit and that the city has a major interest in “stopping these ridiculous gun deaths.”

“There’s no reason that someone should have the ability to reel off 30 shots before reloading through a magazine clip,” he said. “We’re talking about sensible gun reform that would prevent the loss of life through mass shootings, and it’s happening all the time. It’s got to stop.”

