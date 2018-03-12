Pedestrian dies following crash at Lagoon & James

A 56-year-old man died March 1 of injuries sustained in a crash in his former Uptown neighborhood.

Scott Michael Moskal, a resident of Los Angeles and former resident of Minneapolis, died of complications from blunt force head injuries, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.

The crash took place Feb. 28 at about 7 p.m. at the intersection of Lagoon & James. A 27-year-old man hit Moskal with his truck, according to the police report, and officers arrived to find Moskal lying on the ground.

An intersection a few blocks to the east, Lagoon & Hennepin, is among the city’s most dangerous intersections for pedestrian crashes, totaling 11 crashes in 10 years, according to a recent city report. The nearby Lagoon & Irving intersection is also listed as a “priority” intersection, seeing four pedestrian crashes in 10 years.

According to Moskal’s obituary: A Minneapolis West High School graduate, Moskal developed a passion for guitar. He played band gigs, wrote concert reviews and studied under a music scholarship at the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. While in college, he earned extra money working in television and film, serving as a recurring “extra” on several productions. His part-time job as a studio tour guide at Warner Bros. Entertainment became a full-time job that he loved, and as a “stickler” for details and history, he became an expert on the history of film and went on to take an administrative role at Warner Bros.

“Scott always enjoyed knowing his ‘office’ was Warner Bros. studios, movie, and TV sets,” states the obituary.

While attending USC, Moskal lived in a large house and remained there for more than 30 years, with his longtime housemates becoming his “surrogate family.” He dreamed of someday returning to Minneapolis to live closer to his biological family, ideally living in a downtown condo in close proximity to the Vikings and Twins stadiums.

“Scott was able to donate many of his organs to several people who were waiting desperately for the slim chance of an organ donation,” states his obituary. “It brings comfort to know that out of his death and loss for our family came life for others and joy for their respective families.”

Moskal died shortly after his father, George Michael Moskal of Rice Lake, Wis., died Feb. 23 at age 78.