Higher age for tobacco sales set for public hearing

A proposed ordinance that would raise the minimum age for tobacco sales in Minneapolis to 21 is set for a public hearing in May.

Edina was the first Minnesota city to rise the age for tobacco sales with an ordinance that took effect last year. Since then, St. Louis Park, Bloomington, Plymouth and North Mankato have all raised the legal age to purchase tobacco products to 21 from 18.

On Monday, the City Council’s Public Health, Environment, Civil Rights and Engagement Committee voted to set a May 14 public hearing on the ordinance co-authored by City Council members Andrew Johnson (Ward 12) and Jeremiah Ellison (Ward 5). If passed, the minimum age to purchase tobacco products would rise to 21 years on Aug. 1.

“We want Minneapolis to join the growing list of Minnesota cities taking this common sense approach to the serious public health issue of tobacco use,” Johnson wrote in a Facebook post. “When we speak to smokers trying to quit, they tell us how they wish they never started in the first place. With 95 (percent) of smokers starting before the age of 21, our focus should be on preventing youth from picking up their first cigarette.”

Almost 95 percent of adults who are addicted to tobacco started smoking by age 21, according to ClearWay Minnesota, the independent nonprofit organization overseeing a portion of the state’s tobacco settlement funds.