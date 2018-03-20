Freeman to announce charging decision in Damond case

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman intends this afternoon to announce this charging decision in the July 15 shooting death of Justine Damond.

Damond, also known as Justine Ruszczyk, allegedly was shot and killed by a Minneapolis police officer in the alley behind her 51st & Washburn home. She had called 911 to report overhearing a possible assault.

The officer, Mohamed Noor, 32, was booked into the Hennepin County Jail at 11:16 a.m., according to online jail records. A warrant for his arrest had been issued on one count of 3rd-degree murder and one count of 2nd-degree manslaughter, both felony charges. The county attorney is requesting a bail of $500,000.

Freeman’s press conference is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Hennepin County Government Center. It will be streamed live on the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.