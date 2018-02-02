Pedestrian fatally struck by car near 54th & Penn

A woman died Thursday night after being hit by a car near 54th & Penn, according to Minneapolis police.

Officers responded to a call about the incident at 8:24 p.m., and the woman was subsequently transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where she died. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

According to police, it appears the woman was not in a crosswalk area when she was hit by the car, which was headed south on Penn Avenue. Investigators will be mapping the scene and continuing their investigative work in the coming days.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the woman’s name and cause of death once an autopsy is completed.