Medical Examiner identifies pedestrian killed near 54th & Penn

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner has identified the pedestrian who was fatally struck by a car Thursday night near 54th & Penn.

Debra Skolos, of Golden Valley, died at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at Hennepin County Medical Center, according to the Medical Examiner’s office. The office says Skolos, 47, died of multiple blunt force injuries after being struck by an SUV. It called the manner of death an accident.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a call about the accident at 8:24 p.m., and Skolos was subsequently transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. The driver remained on scene and was cooperating with police.

Police said it appeared that Skolos was not in a crosswalk area when she was hit by the car, which was headed south on Penn Avenue. Late Thursday, MPD said investigators would be mapping the scene and continuing their investigative work in the coming days.