Driver in 54th & Penn crash had blood-alcohol level of 0.03 percent

The driver who fatally struck a pedestrian near 54th & Penn earlier this month had a blood-alcohol level of 0.03 percent, according to a Minneapolis police report.

The driver, a 20-year-old Delano man, was uninjured, according to the report. The Southwest Journal is not naming him, because he has not been charged with a crime.

Minnesota’s legal limit for intoxication is 0.08 percent, but the state has a zero-tolerance law for underage drinking and driving.

It is unknown whether or not he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report.

The man struck 47-year-old Debra Skolos, of Golden Valley, at 8:24 p.m. on Feb. 1 as she was walking west across Penn. Skolos died at Hennepin County Medical Center just over an hour after the crash.

MPD Fifth Precinct Inspector Kathy Waite did not comment on specifics about the crash at a pedestrian-safety forum Feb. 20 in the Armatage neighborhood hosted by Ward 13 City Council Member Linea Palmisano. Waite characterized the crash-investigation process as “long” and said it is dependent in part on lab results and data obtained in search warrants.

That data will need to be compared to what witnesses said and what investigators found at the scene of the crash, she said.

Officer Eric Shogren, who has been assigned to investigate the crash, also did not comment on specifics of the case. He too talked about the general investigation process, which he said involves obtaining search warrants and interviewing witnesses.

Investigators will forward the case onto the county attorney for review if it could reach the threshold of criminal vehicular operation, Shogren said. The county attorney can either press charges or decline to press charges, in which case the case is sent to the city attorney for review.

Shogren said he will always send a case to the city attorney for review so that the office is aware of what happened.

Vision Zero

City Attorney Susan Segal said her office prosecuted several drivers last year who were involved in crashes that resulted in pedestrian deaths. She added that she appreciates the prevention-oriented work that Public Works Director Robin Hutcheson has undertaken around traffic safety.

Hutcheson’s department is leading an effort to eliminate fatalities and serious crashes that are a result of crashes on city streets by 2027. The department is in the early stages of developing its “Vision Zero” plan, but Hutcheson said Feb. 20 that it could include measures such as education and advocating for lower speed limits.

Residents provided feedback to Hutcheson and city staff at the forum, noting concerns with speeding and snow removal, among other areas. One man, a West Calhoun resident, said drivers go well above the speed limit on Lake Street north of Bde Maka Ska. He added that a lot of the older residents in the neighborhood will not cross Lake Street anymore and that a lot of adult veteran walkers won’t cross at an intersection.

“Addressing driver conduct is absolutely critical,” the man said.

A woman at the forum said the city should talk to bicyclists and pedestrians about not wearing all black, adding that education needs to be for everyone who uses the roads.

The woman added that pedestrians are sometimes forced to cross in the middle of streets because of a lack of snow removal.

“It seems to me that you can do all of this top-heavy stuff where you say, ‘We’re going to have this policy, etcetera,’ but the quickest way to make people be safe is to be able to ensure you can walk on a sidewalk,” the woman said.

She also suggested that the city should increase enforcement of traffic laws, adding that she thinks people would take notice if they receive a ticket.

Hutcheson said she agreed that she’s not satisfied with the level of sidewalk clearing in Minneapolis. Waite encouraged neighbors to talk with one another about such concerns, adding that residents should call the city’s 311 line with complaints.

Another man said there is an optical glare that makes it impossible to see somebody while driving down Penn the morning. He suggested turning up the wattage of lights along the avenue’s business nodes.

He added that cars often park so close to driveways that it makes it impossible for drivers to see around the corners.