County to hold open house on Fremont bridge project

Hennepin County will hold an open house Feb. 28 on the planned reconstruction of the Fremont Avenue bridge over the Midtown Greenway.

The bridge, constructed in 1913, is currently closed to vehicle traffic because of safety concerns. The county has proposed doing construction work on the bridge in 2019 and has said it hopes to eventually reopen the bridge to all traffic.

It estimates the bridge will cost $4.6 million to replace.

Studies indicate the bridge is in an advanced state of deterioration and is likely not a candidate for rehabilitation, according to the county. The county will receive up to $2.4 million in federal funds, through an agreement with the Minnesota Department of Transportation, for the project. The Hennepin County Regional Railroad Authority and the City of Minneapolis will split the remaining $2.2 million in project costs.

The Fremont Avenue bridge is one of 26 historic bridges located within the Chicago Milwaukee and St. Paul Railroad Grade Separation Historic District, which runs parallel to 29th Street between Humboldt and 20th Avenues South. The district is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

At the open house, county staff will share information about the project, current planning activities, the project timeline and the process. The open house will run from 6-7:30 p.m. on the 28th at the Hennepin County Walker Library (2880 Hennepin Ave.).

Materials and details will be available at Hennepin.us/greenwaybridges (greenwaybridges@hennepin.us, 543-3910) for those unable to attend.